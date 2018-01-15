Pinellas Park road closed while police negotiate with armed man at UPS facility

By Published: Updated:

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – A stretch of a Pinellas Park road is closed while police negotiate with an armed man who is threatening suicide in the parking lot of a UPS facility.

Pinellas Park Police Department officers responded to a call at 4:15 a.m. about a suicidal adult male with a gun.

Officers say the man is by himself in the parking lot.

Police say the man is armed with what appears to be a handgun and is threatening suicide.

Officers on scene are actively speaking with the armed man.

Police have secured the area surrounding the UPS distribution center which is located at 5720 126th Avenue.

All of 126th Avenue west of 49th Street is shut down at this time.

Because police have the man contained to the parking lot, there is no other danger to the public.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s