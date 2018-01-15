Pinellas Park road closed while police negotiate with armed man at UPS facility

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – A stretch of a Pinellas Park road is closed while police negotiate with an armed man who is threatening suicide in the parking lot of a UPS facility.

Pinellas Park Police Department officers responded to a call at 4:15 a.m. about a suicidal adult male with a gun.

Officers say the man is by himself in the parking lot.

Police say the man is armed with what appears to be a handgun and is threatening suicide.

Officers on scene are actively speaking with the armed man.

Police have secured the area surrounding the UPS distribution center which is located at 5720 126th Avenue.

All of 126th Avenue west of 49th Street is shut down at this time.

Because police have the man contained to the parking lot, there is no other danger to the public.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-