Manatee County Fair runs through Jan. 21, offers discounts, armband specials

PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA) — The Manatee County fair is in full swing showcasing the best of what the county has to offer.

This year’s fair features everything from traditional livestock shows and auctions to live entertainment.

Live entertainers include Disc Connected K9s World Famous Frisbee Dogs, Colton Dixon, The Barnyard Cackle Review, Phil Vassar and more. See the entertainment lineup here.

These events are happening every day of the fair:

5th Annual 4-H & FFA Hay Bale Decorating Contest entries on display throughout the grounds

SunShine MonkeyShines as they stroll the grounds

Les McDowell’s “Cowboy Camp”

The Barnyard Cackle Review

This year’s pageant queens will also be visiting the fair, they include: Riley Williams, Junior Miss Manatee County Fair; Zion LeBoff, Mini Miss Manatee County Fair; Brooke Bentley, Miss Manatee County Fair; Madyson Greeman, Little Miss Manatee County Fair.

The Manatee County Fair will also offer discounts on admission and fair armband specials

Admission Pricing

Daily Adult (13 & Up) $8

Daily Senior (55 & Up) $7

Daily Military (with Active Status I.D.) $5

Children (6-12) $5

Children (5 & Under) Free

Fair Armband Specials

Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018 5 p.m.-10 p.m. $20

Friday, Jan. 12, 2018 5 p.m.- Midnight $20

Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 Noon-Midnight $22

Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018 Noon-10 p.m. $22

Monday, Jan. 15, 2018 Noon-10 p.m. $22

Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018 5 p.m.-10 p.m. $15

Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018 3 p.m.-10 p.m. $20

Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018 Noon-10 p.m. $20

Friday, Jan. 19, 2018 5 p.m.-Midnight $20

Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018 Noon-Midnight $22

Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018 Noon- 7 p.m. $20

Special Pricing Days

Jan. 11- First Day Speical (13 & Up) $4

Jan. 11- First Day Speical (children 6-12) $2

Jan. 15- Superior Asphalt “Kid’s Day at the Fair”-All children and students with school ID get in free from Noon-3 p.m..

Jan. 16- Free Gate sponsored by Palmetto Build 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Jan. 17- Senior Day-Seniors (55 & Up) Noon-10 p.m. $5

The Manatee County Fair runs until Jan. 21 at 1303 17th St. W. in Palmetto. Learn more about the fair here.