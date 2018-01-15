Kentucky man restores 1957 Chevy as gift to grandfather

(WFLA) – A Kentucky man gave his grandfather a birthday present that brought tears to his eyes.

Cam Dedman spent a year and nearly $20,000 to restore his grandfather’s 1957 Chevy Bel Air.

Dedman did all the work himself, along with some friends.

Fred Lamar, 81, was moved to tears by his grandson’s generosity.

Dedman told News Channel 8 Lamar wanted to restore the car, but never had the money, as he always put others first.

“So I always told myself I would do it for him when I was able,” Dedman said. “Finally did!”

You can see the full restoration process on Dedman’s Instagram account, @Cambo_built.

