Kentucky man restores 1957 Chevy as gift to grandfather

By Published: Updated:

(WFLA) – A Kentucky man gave his grandfather a birthday present that brought tears to his eyes.

Cam Dedman spent a year and nearly $20,000 to restore his grandfather’s 1957 Chevy Bel Air.

Dedman did all the work himself, along with some friends.

Fred Lamar, 81, was moved to tears by his grandson’s generosity.

Dedman told News Channel 8 Lamar wanted to restore the car, but never had the money, as he always put others first.

“So I always told myself I would do it for him when I was able,” Dedman said. “Finally did!”

You can see the full restoration process on Dedman’s Instagram account, @Cambo_built.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s