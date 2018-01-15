Haines City police searching for 19-year-old suspect wanted for possession of child pornography

HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Haines City police are searching for a 19-year-old suspect who is wanted for possession of child pornography.

Police say Genar Smith Jr. was recently seen at the Lakeland Manor Apartment Complex with his 17-year-old girlfriend.

The girl’s mother reported her daughter as a runaway and she has been found with Smith before.

Smith has several warrants out for his arrest, including a grand theft charge out of Hillsborough County.

Police say the child pornography charge is not related to his girlfriend, but he will face an additional charge for interfering with child custody.

Call police or 800-226-TIPS for a cash reward if you know his whereabouts.

