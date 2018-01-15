Four condos damaged in early morning fire in Temple Terrace

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An early morning fire damaged at least four condos at a complex in Temple Terrace on Monday.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue crews responded to the fire at the Oak Bridge Run Condos at 3:30 a.m.

The complex is located in the 12400 block of 58th Street North.

Fire crews arrived on the scene to find fire breaking through the roof of four units.

It took firefighters about an hour to get the fire under control, according to HCFR spokesperson Corey Dierdorf.

Red Cross was called to help residents who were displaced by the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

