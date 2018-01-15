Flu strain can kill, former News Channel 8 employee dies

(WFLA) – The potentially deadly flu bug is making people very sick across the U.S. and here in Florida.

One its latest victims was a member of the News Channel 8 family, who died over the weekend.

“Joe was fastidiously healthy. And we lost him.”

Former News Channel 8 Consumer Investigator Steve Overton is talking about his long-time friend, former News Channel 8 editor, Joe Morrison.

“I cannot imagine what life is like without the guy. But how do you think his wife feels? I feel for her,” said Overton.

A friend took a picture of Joe Morrison at his Orlando home last Wednesday.

The next day, with a bad headache, he asked his oldest daughter to take him to a hospital.

“Thursday morning, he’s in the hospital. On Friday night, he was responding to people. But a few hours later, he had a stroke and that was it,” said Overton.

With his immune system compromised, the flu killed Morrison on Saturday.

“A 58-year-old father of an adult child and two small children. All of the sudden we have a widow, a young widow, thinking, ‘wait a minute, who’s gonna help me raise these kids,’” said Overton.

Most susceptible to flu problems are the very young, the very old and those with weakened immune systems.

“If the flu takes hold with them and starts to run like wildfire, they can get very sick, very quickly,” said Dr. Lou Romig, Medical Director at After Hours Pediatric Urgent Care.

Dr. Romig says people should watch for certain things.

“Any signs of confusion or significant changes in behavior.”

“If the person either can’t drink or won’t drink, can’t keep it down, then that leads to dehydration,” she added.

“And probably most important is anybody that’s having difficulty breathing,” said Dr. Romig.

Morrison’s sudden flu death can be a warning.

“Nobody expects to go the hospital with a headache and not walk out of there,” said Overton.

Steve Overton said Joe Morrison was in pretty good health and never missed a flu shot.

He’s remembered as a very good dad, a sports fan and fiercely loyal friend.

