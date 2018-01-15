Florida Haitian community protests Trump’s comments

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Members of a Haitian community gathered in West Palm Beach to protest the president and recent comments he’s accused of making.

Last week, a report stated that President Donald Trump used a vulgar word to describe Haiti and other African countries. The president has since denied making those comments.

On Monday, at least 100 demonstrators came together to demand the president apologize for the comments.

Several supporters of President Trump also showed up to stand in solidarity and defend him.

Police were at the scene to make sure everyone was safe.

President Trump is in Palm Beach and is expected to leave at some point Monday to head back to Washington.

