Fans on social media react to possible Super Bowl 2018 match up

New England Patriots Lombardi trophies displayed on a table during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 19, 2017, where the president honored the Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots for their Super Bowl LI victory. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(WFLA) — We’re getting close to knowing who will be going to the 2018 Super Bowl and fans on social media are getting pretty excited.

A great play by the Minnesota Vikings at the final second of the game has fans very hopeful to make the cut for the big game come February.

Florida’s very own Jaguars are a hot topic with their defeat over the Steelers this past weekend. Now, they go to take on the all-American New England Patriots in less than a week.

Fans on social media are making their predictions for who will be making it to the 2018 Super Bowl.

And Vikings 99-year-old super-fan Millie is sure hoping they make it all the way. At yesterday’s game, she got tickets for her 100th birthday to attend the Super Bowl.

And of course, everyone is looking forward to the commercials this year.

Reports say a 30-second national commercial will cost over $5 million this Super Bowl season.

And in case you missed it, no matter which teams will be there Pink will be joining them for some fun!

The pop singer will be singing the National Anthem in Minneapolis.

And Justin Timberlake is bringing sexy back headlining the halftime show once again, with speculation of a special guest possibly joining him.

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see.

