Deer rescued from ice at Ohio park

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A deer was rescued Monday after being trapped on ice at a park in central Ohio.

a reporter and his photographer were driving through the area, when they noticed the animal stuck.

Firefighters, police and Sharon Woods Metro Park rangers all respond to the ice to help rescued the trapped deer.

They were able to remove the deer from the ice safely, however it is unclear if the deer will survive.

The animal was alive when it was removed from the ice, but it wasn’t moving very much.

