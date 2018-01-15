Coast Guard investigating what caused Port Richey casino shuttle boat fire

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating what caused a boat fire Sunday evening on a casino shuttle boat.

Michael Kuz was hoping to catch a ride to the Tropical Breeze Casino boat on Monday, but no one was in the office.

Fifty people, including crew members and passengers, jumped off the boat, into freezing water.

Kuz said several of his friends were on the boat and crawled to shore.

“Well, you know, they were shocked and they had to jump in the water, but the captain realized something was happening and he got close to shore and you know, it saved people from having to swim,” said Kuz.

More than a dozen people went to the hospital.

Carrie Dempsey, 42, died following the fire.

Police said they believe the fire started in the engine room.

“The biggest thing you worry about on boats is fire, so it’s a little scary,” said Gilldawg owner, Erik Suojanen.

In the char and rubble, the only thing left is the American flag on the bow.

“Whenever we send out boats, you have to worry about people’s safety and getting hurt and so it could happen to anybody,” said Suojanen.

Tropical Breeze Casino Assistant CEO Beth Fifer released a statement that reads:

“Yes, there are life jackets on board. There was absolutely not one second of time to get life jackets out and put on those people. Not one second. That fire went up so fast that if our crew would have attempted to start dispensing life jackets, people would have burnt. People would have burnt. There was not a chance for life jackets. The other thing is, the captain and the maneuver that he made was purposely to save lives. And that maneuver that he made was to run ashore. He ran ashore so that the water would not be deep and we would not have drownings. The water the people jumped off in was no more than waist high. There was absolutely not one second available for life jackets. People would have perished if we would have tried to do life jackets.”

