Casino shuttle boat owner says ‘not one second’ to get passengers life vests

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Many people are asking about the life vests on the casino shuttle that caught fire with 50 people on board on Sunday.

Where were they? Why didn’t any of the passengers have them on when they jumped off the boat?

The casino company says there wasn’t enough time to hand them out. But one passenger on board tells a much different story.

Bob Handzus says once the smoke started, passengers began to panic because no one would give them a personal flotation device

“People were getting nervous and people were asking for life jackets and nobody was around to give you a life jacket or show you where they were,” Handzus said.

He says the first direction they got from the crew was to go to the top deck.

“They told us all to go upstairs first.”

He says it took a while because most of the passengers were elderly.

“The majority of the people on this boat are 70 and 80 years old,” Handzus recalled.

When they got up top, he says they thought they’d get life preservers but never saw any.

A short time later, they were told to go back to the main deck.

“The crew then told us to go downstairs and out onto the port, meaning the point of the boat, and I was the third person off the boat,” said Handzus.

That’s where the question of timing comes in to play. If the crew had time to get all 50 passengers up the stairs to the top deck, then usher them back down, why wasn’t there time to pass out preservers?

The boat’s owner, Tropical Breeze Casino Cruise, defends its actions and says there was positively no time.

In a statement released Monday, the company says, “There was absolutely not one second of time to get life jackets out and put on those people. Not one second.”

Handzus says it was a blessing the water was so shallow.

“The difference between life and death was three to four foot water. Five to six foot water, there would have been 20 people dead.”

Handzus also says there was no safety briefing when he and the other passengers boarded the shuttle.

