California couple arrested for torture, child endangerment after 13 children found in home, some chained to beds

WFLA/KNBC Published: Updated:

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calf. (WFLA/KNBC) – California parents are behind bars after officers made a shocking discovery Sunday morning.

Deputies found 12 children inside a home, some chained to their beds. All suffered from malnutrition.

The children range in age from two to 29-year-old.

Seven of the children are adults, ranging in age from 18 to 29. The adult children appeared emaciated and younger than their ages due to severe malnutrition.

David Turpin, 57, and Louisa Turpin, 49, have been booked on charges of torture and child endangerment.

Authorities say a 17-tear-old girl was able to escape and call for help on a cellphone she took from the home.

She told emergency responders 12 of her siblings were being held captive and that some of them were shackled with chains and padlocks.

David and Louisa Turpin are being held on $9 million bond each.

All of the victims were hospitalized.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s