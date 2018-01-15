California couple arrested for torture, child endangerment after 13 children found in home, some chained to beds

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calf. (WFLA/KNBC) – California parents are behind bars after officers made a shocking discovery Sunday morning.

Deputies found 12 children inside a home, some chained to their beds. All suffered from malnutrition.

The children range in age from two to 29-year-old.

Seven of the children are adults, ranging in age from 18 to 29. The adult children appeared emaciated and younger than their ages due to severe malnutrition.

David Turpin, 57, and Louisa Turpin, 49, have been booked on charges of torture and child endangerment.

Authorities say a 17-tear-old girl was able to escape and call for help on a cellphone she took from the home.

She told emergency responders 12 of her siblings were being held captive and that some of them were shackled with chains and padlocks.

David and Louisa Turpin are being held on $9 million bond each.

All of the victims were hospitalized.

