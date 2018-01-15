Breastfeeding mom asked to leave Chick-fil-A

FARGO, N.D. (WDAY) – A mother, nursing her child, said she was asked to leave the Chick-fil-A in Fargo, North Dakota.

Macy Hornung said 7-month-old Ziggy was hungry so they went to the soft opening of the new fast food restaurant on Saturday.

“Just complete shock, like all I’m doing is feeding my baby,” she said.

She was breastfeeding when the owner came up to her and said she had to cover herself or leave because men and children were around.

“It was just very rude, very blunt,” she said. “They had no problem with me feeding her French fries. So why is it such a problem that I am feeding her from my breast?”

They left the restaurant and posted a review on Facebook. Now the franchise has a 1.8 star review before their grand opening.

Owner Kimberly Flamm later apologized saying, “I ask for your forgiveness on this matter as I learn from it. My goal is to provide a warm and welcoming environment.”

