Opioids, wildfires, PTSD among Florida Cabinet priorities

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Attorney General Pam Bondi wants new laws to protect people who report sexual misconduct; Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam wants to make sure the state is prepared for a higher-than-normal risk for wildfires; and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis wants to expand worker compensation benefits for first responders to include post-traumatic stress disorder.

While Florida’s three Cabinet members can’t sponsor or vote on bills, or sign them into law, they hold important leadership roles in state government and each is working with lawmakers to pass legislation and make budget recommendations.

Patronis and Putnam are also working together to push for a ban on fees for freezing credit accounts that have been compromised by a data breach.

