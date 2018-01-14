Officials: Florida man shoots man breaking into cars

By Published:

TAMARAC, Fla. (AP) – Florida authorities say a man shot and killed a person he says had tried to break into his car.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that the homeowner was walking his dog and saw the suspect walking around the neighborhood burglarizing other cars early Saturday in Tamarac, northwest of Fort Lauderdale. He watched him approach his home and try to steal from his vehicle.

The homeowner was armed and confronted the burglar. Officials said there was an altercation between the two men before the homeowner fired the weapon.

Local media identified the dead man as 22-year-old Walder Saintelus. They identified the other man as 64-year-old Frank Johnston.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead there.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s