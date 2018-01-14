Officials: Florida man shoots man breaking into cars

TAMARAC, Fla. (AP) – Florida authorities say a man shot and killed a person he says had tried to break into his car.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that the homeowner was walking his dog and saw the suspect walking around the neighborhood burglarizing other cars early Saturday in Tamarac, northwest of Fort Lauderdale. He watched him approach his home and try to steal from his vehicle.

The homeowner was armed and confronted the burglar. Officials said there was an altercation between the two men before the homeowner fired the weapon.

Local media identified the dead man as 22-year-old Walder Saintelus. They identified the other man as 64-year-old Frank Johnston.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead there.