HOMESTEAD, Fla. (WFLA) – Law enforcement officials have issued a Florida missing child alert for a 14-year-old girl from Miami-Dade County.

Authorities say Anaise Rodriguez was last seen on San Remo Circle in Homestead.

Rodriguez is 5-feet tall with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a charcoal gray sweater, a black shirt with “Swag” written on it in bold white letters, blue jeans and black Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Homestead police at (305) 247-1534.