Lakeland officer reunites lost cat with owner after one year

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A cat that had been missing for more than a year was finally reunited with its owner this week, thanks to a Lakeland police officer.

Tiger, a 14-year-old cat, went missing last year when his owner Michelle moved from Lakeland to Orlando. She says she left Tiger with her brother temporarily while she finished moving. Her cat managed to escape and, after several days of searching, Michelle still couldn’t find him.

This year, Lakeland Detective Buddy Masters started spotting Tiger while he working cases in the East Palmola Street area.

Police say Masters has rescued cats in the past, and stopped to see if Tiger was injured. Masters noticed the cat was wearing a collar and tag that had old veterinarian information, and was eventually able to track down Michelle.

Lakeland police say Companion Animal Hospital helped with the reunion by letting Masters borrow a cat crate. On Thursday, Detective Masters spotted Tiger again and coaxed him into the crate. The animal hospital also agreed to let Tiger stay overnight.

On Friday, Michelle returned to Lakeland to finally be reunited with her furry friend.

