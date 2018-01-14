Lakeland officer reunites lost cat with owner after one year

By Published: Updated:
(Via Lakeland PD)

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A cat that had been missing for more than a year was finally reunited with its owner this week, thanks to a Lakeland police officer.

Tiger, a 14-year-old cat, went missing last year when his owner Michelle moved from Lakeland to Orlando. She says she left Tiger with her brother temporarily while she finished moving. Her cat managed to escape and, after several days of searching, Michelle still couldn’t find him.

This year, Lakeland Detective Buddy Masters started spotting Tiger while he working cases in the East Palmola Street area.

Police say Masters has rescued cats in the past, and stopped to see if Tiger was injured. Masters noticed the cat was wearing a collar and tag that had old veterinarian information, and was eventually able to track down Michelle.

Lakeland police say Companion Animal Hospital helped with the reunion by letting Masters borrow a cat crate. On Thursday, Detective Masters spotted Tiger again and coaxed him into the crate. The animal hospital also agreed to let Tiger stay overnight.

On Friday, Michelle returned to Lakeland to finally be reunited with her furry friend.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s