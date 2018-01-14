Highlands County Sheriff’s Office sarching for missing man

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) – The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man last seen at a Circle K in Belleview on Sunday.

Harry Bell was last seen asking for directions to Lakeland Regional Medical Center.

Bell is driving a white 2003 Cadillac DeVille, Florida tag CC4UG.

Bell is 5’10” and approximately 149 pounds. He has white hair, blue eyes and two sores on the right side of his face

If you have seen Bell or have any information, call 863-402-7200.

