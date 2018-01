SANTA ANA, Calif. (WFLA/KTLA) – A driver managed to crash his car into the second floor of a building in Santa Ana, California.

Police say the driver was speeding and hit a center median, causing the car to go airborne.

The vehicle ended up in a dentist’s office.

Two people in the car only suffered minor injuries.

Officials suspect alcohol may have been involved in the crash.

