7.3-magnitude quake strikes off Peru; no injuries reported

LIMA, Peru (AP) — A powerful earthquake struck off Peru’s coast early Sunday, prompting a tsunami alert for parts of the country and neighboring Chile that was eventually called off.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the temblor had a preliminary magnitude of 7.3. There have been no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The epicenter was 42 kilometers (26 miles) south-southwest of Acari, with the earthquake hitting at 0918 GMT (4:18 a.m. EST) at a depth of 12.1 kilometers (about 7.5 miles).

The U.S. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center first issued a threat message that “hazardous tsunami waves are forecast for some coasts” and that larger-than-normal waves could hit Peru and Chile. But the center then said in a later statement that “there is no longer a tsunami threat from this earthquake” and that the center hadn’t observed any tsunami waves.

