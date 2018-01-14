2 women killed in hit-and-run crash while crossing SR-40 in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two women were killed in a hit-and-run crash in Ocala Saturday night.

According to police, Alicha Andino, 39, and Jessie Caldero, 28, were walking northbound across east State Route 40 in the cross at NE 1st Avenue.

As the women were crossing the westbound lanes, they were hit by a silver truck traveling at a high rate of speed.

The silver 2014 Nissan continued westbound after hitting the women. The truck was located unoccupied at the intersection of E. SR 40 and N. US 441.

Andino and Caldero were pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is being investigated by a Traffic Homicide Investigator.

