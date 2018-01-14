2 passengers rescued from sailboat tangled in crab trap lines in Venice

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) – The Venice Fire Department rescued passengers stranded at sea on Sunday after a resident noticed a sailboat seemingly dead in the water.

The department was called to 2000 Tarpon Center Drive for the report of a distressed vessel approximately one mile off the South Jetty.

Rescue Boat 51 was launched into seven to nine foot seas to see if the vessel was in distress.

Firefighters found the sailboat tangled around crab trap lines with two passengers onboard.

One passenger was sea sick and requested medical attention.

Firefighters attempted to board the crippled vessel, but couldn’t get close due to rough conditions.

Rescuers freed the sailboat by cutting the crab lines and towed the boat to the Crow’s Nest.

The passenger received medical attention at the dock and was released.

