Spring Hill man arrested, accused in Kentucky triple murder

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — A Spring Hill man was arrested Friday night after being named a suspect in a Kentucky triple homicide.

Deputies with the Violent Crimes Task Force arrested 46-year-old Christopher Cruz Olivo around 10:15 p.m. in Pinellas County after stopping his car at US-19 and Ulmerton Road.

Olivo is accused of murdering a man and two women inside a Louisville, Kentucky home. Two children found inside the home were not hurt, authorities say.

Police say Olivo then left the home with his 3-year-old daughter. The child was later found safe in Hernando County.

Deputies say Olivo was wearing a ballistic vest and had an AK-47 assault rifle on his passenger seat when he was arrested in Pinellas County.

Olivo will be charged with three counts of murder and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

Louisville Metropolitan police officers are now on their way to Florida. They are expected to hold a news conference on Monday at the department’s headquarters.

