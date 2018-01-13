Soap bubbles in Pennsylvania creek, air causing concern for residents

BLACK CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WFLA/WBRE) – A sudsy situation is causing concern for residents in a Pennsylvania town.

What appears to be soapy bubbles are overtaking a creek.

The suds are in the air, on a nearby road and in yards.

Officials with the Department of Environmental Protection have gathered samples and are awaiting the results.

They believe the suds may be connected to the former Dial plant.

“It was all different colors like it was pink and blue. But, I’ve never see it this bad,” said Amanda Watkins.

Rain is in the forecast and concerned residents are hopeful the suds will just disappear.

