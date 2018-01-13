Sheriff: Mother mistakenly killed in murder-for-hire plot in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — Osceola County investigators say they have uncovered the love triangle that led to a mother’s mistaken murder.

The confession came in Friday from the three people who are now charged with killing Janice Zengotita-Torres.

Their alleged plan went wrong when the hired killers murdered the wrong woman, officials said. At least one of the suspects is now apologizing.

Zengotita-Torres was an innocent victim of a truly heinous murder, according to Osceola County Sheriff Russell Gibson.

Her body was found in Ormond Beach, many miles from her home, after she’d been kidnapped and suffocated.

Deputies say Ishnar Lopez Ramos paid Gloriamarie Quinnones Montes and Alex Ramos Rivera to help her kill a woman who was allegedly involved with the same man as she was.

The sheriff’s office says the “murder-for-hire” became a case of “mistaken identity” and that the victim was not the intended target.

According to investigators, the suspects realized they kidnapped the wrong woman after following her home from a Ross store near Kissimmee, but they robbed her of her ATM card anyway and later took her life.

“This woman lost her life for no reason. This mother, this wife, this daughter, for no reason at all,” Sheriff Gibson said.

Sheriff Gibson says all three of the suspects confessed and that their arrests may not have happened without some close work that was done with the victim’s family.

“They were remarkable, strong and instrumental in catching the suspects. Remarkable,” he said.

The only connection between the actual target and the victim is that they both worked at the same store.

The three suspects are each facing first-degree murder charges.