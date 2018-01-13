Poinciana teenager arrested after 6 month investigation into crash, determined to be under influence of THC

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 17-year-old from Poinciana on Wednesday after a six-month investigation into a traffic crash.

According to the sheriff’s office, the crash occurred on Lake Hatchineha Road in Haines City on June 2.

The 17-year-old was driving a pickup truck and passed a Polk County School bus in a no-passing zone, in the rain, at more than 100 mph.

The teenager lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a concrete pole.

As a result of the crash, a passenger in the teenager’s car sustained serious spine and brain injuries.

A blood test confirmed the teen driver was under the influence of THC.

The teen is charged with DUI with serious bodily injury and reckless driving. He was placed under arrest at his home and taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center in Bartow.

