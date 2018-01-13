Pasco sheriff’s office searching for home invasion, robbery suspect

ODESSA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a home invasion and robbery suspect involved in an incident on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. at 13229 Interlaken Road.

A man known as “JJ” forced into the victim’s home and struck the victim several times, before stealing items from the home.

The man fled from the area in a silver or greay Honda CRV.

“JJ” is known to frequent Hillsborough County.

If you have any information about the identity of whereabouts of the suspect, contact the Pasco Sheriff’s Office crime tips line at 1-800-706-2488.

