Multiple organizations working to nurse nearly 900 cold stunned sea turtles

WFLA/WJHG Published: Updated:

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WFLA/WJHG) – Multiple organizations are working together to nurse nearly 900 sea turtles that washed ashore after being cold stunned.

Roughly 870 green, loggerhead and Kemps Ridley sea turtles washed ashore in St. Joe Bay last week after a drop in water temperature.

Staff and volunteers with FWC, the United States Geological Survey and Gulf World Marine Institute are treating the animals.

“Unfortunately sometimes, when they are in the process of slowing down they can aspirate water or when they get washed up on shore they can aspirate sand or water or other debris. So we do see a lot of animals with Pneumonia,” said veterinarian Julie Cavin.

“Those turtles will stay with us for a little bit longer and have treatment for those injuries and those illnesses.”

Wildlife officials say even more cold stunned turtles could wash ashore as temperatures drop again this weekend.

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s