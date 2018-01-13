Multiple organizations working to nurse nearly 900 cold stunned sea turtles

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WFLA/WJHG) – Multiple organizations are working together to nurse nearly 900 sea turtles that washed ashore after being cold stunned.

Roughly 870 green, loggerhead and Kemps Ridley sea turtles washed ashore in St. Joe Bay last week after a drop in water temperature.

Staff and volunteers with FWC, the United States Geological Survey and Gulf World Marine Institute are treating the animals.

“Unfortunately sometimes, when they are in the process of slowing down they can aspirate water or when they get washed up on shore they can aspirate sand or water or other debris. So we do see a lot of animals with Pneumonia,” said veterinarian Julie Cavin.

“Those turtles will stay with us for a little bit longer and have treatment for those injuries and those illnesses.”

Wildlife officials say even more cold stunned turtles could wash ashore as temperatures drop again this weekend.