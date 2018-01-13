Hawaii officials mistakenly warn of inbound missile

HONOLULU (WFLA/AP) – Hawaii emergency management officials say a push alert that warned of an incoming ballistic missile to Hawaii on Saturday was a mistake.

The emergency alert sent to cellphones said in all caps, “Ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii. Seek immediate shelter. This is not a drill.”

A Congresswoman from Hawaii posted a tweet of the alert on Saturday afternoon to let people know it was a false alarm.

“I HAVE CONFIRMED WITH OFFICIALS THERE IS NO INCOMING MISSILE,” she wrote.

HAWAII – THIS IS A FALSE ALARM. THERE IS NO INCOMING MISSILE TO HAWAII. I HAVE CONFIRMED WITH OFFICIALS THERE IS NO INCOMING MISSILE. pic.twitter.com/DxfTXIDOQs — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) January 13, 2018

Hawaii Emergency Management Agency spokesman Richard Repoza says it’s a false alarm.

NO missile threat to Hawaii. — Hawaii EMA (@Hawaii_EMA) January 13, 2018

He says the agency is trying to determine what happened.

The alert stirred panic for residents on the island and across social media.