Florida teen charged with stabbing parents as they slept

By Published:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say they arrested a Florida teen who stabbed and wounded his parents as they slept.

The Florida Times-Union reports that the 16-year-old boy faces two counts of aggravated battery.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says the teen attacked his parents early Wednesday morning at their Jacksonville home. The couple was stabbed in the head and neck but fought off their son, who then left the scene.

The 43-year-old woman and 45-year-old man were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

The teen was eventually found by officers at a nearby church with scratches on his legs. Police haven’t released a motive for the attack.

