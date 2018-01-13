Deputies investigate reported shooting at Sarasota gas station, crash nearby

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are at the scene of two investigations just blocks apart in Sarasota.

The first investigation is happening at the Shell gas station located at 6000 North Tamiami Trail. Deputies say they were called to the scene just after 3 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Our crew at the scene says there is a car at the gas station with visible bullet holes in the side paneling and window on the passenger’s side.

A clerk who works at the gas station tells News Channel 8 he heard what sounded like fireworks. When he went outside, he says the car with bullet holes pulled into the gas station and a man got out with what looked like a gunshot wound to his neck. The clerk says the man was alert and talking.

The sheriff’s office says two people were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Deputies are also investigating what appears to be a crash just up the road, on North Tamiami Trail at Edwards Drive.

Our crew says it appears two vehicles were involved in the crash – a Dodge pickup truck and a sedan.

Deputies say they are working multiple crime scenes to figure out where the original incident took place. They are also trying to determine whether the crash and the shooting are related.

The sheriff’s office is calling the investigation “complex and ongoing.”

Anyone with information is asked to call (941) 861-4900.

Sarasota deputies on scene of two investigations just blocks apart… from what i can see, one is a crash involving two vehicles and in other there are clear bullet holes to a car at the shell gas station. We are working to learn more, and will bring you live reports on @WFLA pic.twitter.com/YR3XW56qhs — Amanda Ciavarri (@WFLAAmanda) January 13, 2018

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.