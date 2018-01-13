Daughter of fallen Tarpon Springs officer marries in Tampa, gets messages from around the country

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The first of a fallen Tarpon Springs police officer’s children was married on Saturday.

Officer Charles Kondek was shot and killed in the line of duty in December 2014.

Kondek, who was a 17-year veteran of the Tarpon Springs Police Department, was killed while responding to a noise complaint.

His daughter, Holly Kondek, was gifted a semi-donated wedding with help of local Tampa Bay area wedding vendors.

May vendors hared of Officer Kondek’s story and wanted to honor his memory by offering Holly and her husband free or discounted services.

Members of the Tarpon Springs Police Department were on hand for Holly’s special day.

Although her father was not there, he still had a seat.

“I can tell you what it’s all about. Joe and Holly and our blue family. We have a saying, ‘gone, but never forgotten. And this is one way. You’ll see a sea of blue here today from Tarpon Springs Police Department,” said Sgt. Scott Osarzuk.

Charley’s part of our family, as as Theresa and the rest of their family. And when we say ‘gone, but not forgotten, we mean it.’”

Officers from around the country created a video for Holly and her husband to wish them the very best on their marriage.