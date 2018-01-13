Daughter of fallen Tarpon Springs officer marries in Tampa, gets messages from around the country

By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The first of a fallen Tarpon Springs police officer’s children was married on Saturday.

Officer Charles Kondek was shot and killed in the line of duty in December 2014.

Kondek, who was a 17-year veteran of the Tarpon Springs Police Department, was killed while responding to a noise complaint.

His daughter, Holly Kondek, was gifted a semi-donated wedding with help of local Tampa Bay area wedding vendors.

May vendors hared of Officer Kondek’s story and wanted to honor his memory by offering Holly and her husband free or discounted services.

Members of the Tarpon Springs Police Department were on hand for Holly’s special day.

Although her father was not there, he still had a seat.

“I can tell you what it’s all about. Joe and Holly and our blue family. We have a saying, ‘gone, but never forgotten. And this is one way. You’ll see a sea of blue here today from Tarpon Springs Police Department,” said Sgt. Scott Osarzuk.

Charley’s part of our family, as as Theresa and the rest of their family. And when we say ‘gone, but not forgotten, we mean it.’”

Officers from around the country created a video for Holly and her husband to wish them the very best on their marriage.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s