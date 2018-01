TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The U.S. Coast Guard’s St. Petersburg sector is searching for a 35-year-old Pinellas Park man Saturday evening.

Joshua Ford left Ben T. Davis Beach at 8 a.m. aboard a 14-foot orange canoe. He has not returned.

Officials from the Coast Guard Air Station in Clearwater, FWC and the Tampa Police Department are also involved in the search.

Anyone with information is asked to call 727-824-7506.

