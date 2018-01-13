Chelsea Manning files for US Senate bid in Maryland

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) – Chelsea Manning will run for the U.S. Senate in Maryland.

The transgender former Army intelligence analyst who was convicted of leaking classified documents filed her statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission on Thursday.

She is running as a Democrat and will likely challenge two-term Senator Democrat Ben Cardin. He has served two terms and is an overwhelming favorite to win.

The 30-year-old Manning listed a North Bethesda address in her FEC filing.

Manning was convicted of leaking classified information and spent more than six years behind bars.

Known as Bradley Manning at the time of her 2010 arrest, Manning came out as transgender after being sentenced. President Barack Obama granted clemency to Manning before leaving office.

