91-year-old woman killed while crossing Tampa highway

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Troopers say a 91-year-old woman was killed while trying to cross Dale Mabry Highway Friday night in the Northdale area.

According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, 91-year-old Isabel Triana was using a walker and trying to cross the four southbound lanes of Dale Mabry near Mapledale Boulevard around 8:30 p.m.

Investigators say she was in an unmarked crosswalk at the intersection when she was hit by a Jeep Liberty headed south. The Jeep had a green light at the time of the crash, troopers say.

Triana was taken to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead.

The 58-year-old driver of the Jeep was not charged.

