World’s richest man donates $33M to fund scholarships for Dreamers

SEATTLE, WA (WCMH) — The world’s richest person is giving Dreamers the chance to dream a little bigger.
The Washington Post reports Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife are donating $33 million to fund scholarships for undocumented immigrants called, “Dreamers.”
That term refers to people who were brought into the US illegally as children.
According to CNN, the move comes as the White House rejected a bi-partisan deal to keep them in the country.
Bezos says his adopted father came to the United States from Cuba unable to speak English.
Earlier this week Bezos joined tech titans like Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and Apple CEO Tim cook in co-signing a letter to congress demanding protection for Dreamers.
They consider the deportation of young immigrants a threat to their workforces.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- LIST: Sam’s Club to close store in South Tampa, more locations across country
- FHP: Drunk woman hit cars on I-4, urinated on roadside, let boy, 2, wander toward traffic
- Deadly strain of flu hits Florida
- Good Samaritan shocked that hospital patient was discharged in gown, socks on cold winter night
- Bear attacks man outside Naples apartment
- Theme park deals for Floridians at Disney, Universal, Legoland, Busch Gardens
- Woman returns ‘dead’ Christmas tree to Costco in Jan. for full refund