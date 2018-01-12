WATCH: Video shows kids being pulled from Orange Co. school bus

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — A bizarre scene unfolded after school Wednesday in Orange County. Parents were so desperate to get their kids off a school bus, they were pulling them out of the windows.

The school district said the school bus driver was waiting on medical attention for one student and was not permitted to allow the students to leave the bus.

“Horseplay” on the bus led to a student bleeding, officials said.

Parents were upset because the school bus driver was not letting students off the bus. Some parents were dragging students through the windows of the bus.

One parent said the bus driver never explained why the children were being held.

The school district said if the bus is not at an authorized stop, nobody can get on or off the bus.

According to Orange County Public Schools, the bus driver followed procedure after horseplay on the bus resulted in a student with a minor injury, but bleeding.

The school district cited the Bus Driver Handbook when explaining why the bus driver would not let the kids get off the bus:

“Advise dispatch that you are pulling the bus over at a safe location. Turn the bus off and remove keys. Activate 4-way flashers and proceed to the students that are fighting. Sometimes the bus being pulled to the side and the operator getting out of the seat will end the fighting. Do not permit students to leave the bus.”

The handbook also says:

“After you have the students separated, check them for injuries and take appropriate first-aid action. If you are not sure of the severity of an injury, call Transportation Services’ Dispatch and request assistance from 911. You must remain at the location until 911 has arrived. It is better to have the student checked than to take any chances, which will reduce liability both for the school system and you.”

A parent recorded video of students being pulled from the windows of the bus. She did not want to go on camera because she said the whole incident was very overwhelming, but she says the main problem she has is that the driver never explained to the parents why he was holding the students. She said, “He ignored parents for 45 minutes instead of letting us know what was going on.”

The mother said the kids were screaming and were scared.

The parent said as of Thursday afternoon, the same driver is still assigned to the route.

She said many of the kids wouldn’t get on the bus because they were scared.

An internal investigation is underway, according to the Orange County School District.

