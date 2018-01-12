Very rare lynx caught on wildlife camera

ROMANIA (WFLA) – Extremely rare images of a lynx were caught on a wildlife surveillance camera in a forest in the mountains of Romania.

The Eurasian Lynx was searching for food in Piatra Craiului National Park.

The Lynx, the biggest feline in Europe, is a very discreet animal, and is rarely seen at large. Romania has one of the largest Lynx population in Europe with over 2,600, according to the park’s Facebook page.

The Lynx was seen passing in front of a fauna monitoring camera in early January.

The park, around 140 kilometers northwest of the capital Bucharest, is home to wolves, lynx and brown bears, among other species.

 

They usually hunt at night, and don’t leave too many traces.

