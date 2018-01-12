Troopers respond to school bus accident in Hernando Co.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Troopers are responding to a traffic accident involving a school bus and another vehicle in Hernando County, according to highway officials.

The incident occurred in the area of McKethan Rd and Cortez Blvd. in Ridge Manor.

It’s still unclear if anyone was injured and we still do not know how traffic will be affected at this time.

Stay on WFLA.com for updates on this developing story.

