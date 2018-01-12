The ORIGINAL Tampa Bay Grilled Cheese Fest

Tampa Bay’s Original & BEST Grilled Cheese Fest is back. Presented by Generation Entertainment Florida.

Saturday, January 13th 12pm-6pm

Burger Culture 6920 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33614

Food Vendor List (still populating, subject to change):

Burger Culture
Mr. C’s Grilled Cheese
Go Go Penguin Shack
Bay Street Burgers
Mmm Delicious Cupcakes
The Pineapple Shack
Stuffed Food Truck
Vamos Gourmet Food Truck
Empamamas
The Inside Scoop
Big D’s Grub Wagon
Craving Donuts
Mother Truckin Good
Cold Stone Creamery
We Are Coffee
Bacon Boss
Stanford’s Jerky
Possible appearance by: Off The Griddle (lol)

Non Food Vendors (still populating, subject to change):

Scentsy

Free admission. Full Security. Family Friendly.

PARKING IS ABOUT A HALF BLOCK NORTH. PARKING IS FREE. 

