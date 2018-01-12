Tampa Bay Rowdies to host Bethlehem Steel in 2018 USL home opener

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rowdies will host the Bethlehem Steel FC at Al Lang Stadium in their 2018 home opener.

USL made the announcement on Friday that the home opener will take place on March 24.

The USL regular season will feature 34 matches, played between St. Patrick’s Day weekend and Oct. 12-14, with the USL playoffs to follow.

The only way to secure tickets for the Rowdies’ home opener is to purchase season tickets by calling 727-222-2000 or by going online.

Single game tickets will be made available at a later date.

