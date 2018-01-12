Tampa Bay area pediatricians warning parents about the flu, Tamiflu prescriptions

(WFLA) – Pediatricians are warning parents to keep a close eye on their kids when it comes to the flu.

“The flu strain is definitely deadly and it’s hitting hardest at very young children and the very old. There have already been 13 children who have died in the United States so far this flu season and we are just about a month and a half to two months in,” said Doctor Lou Romig, Medical Director at After Hours Pediatrics.

This year’s deadly strain offers some harsh statistics and some harsh realities. Young children are getting plagued with the virus and there’s not much comfort to offer them.

“Folks are going to come in and they are going to want Tamiflu expecting miracles, and really the Tamiflu only makes the illness shorter by maybe a half day to a day, and that if you’re lucky,” said Dr. Romig.

Parents are coming in begging for the prescription but Dr. Romig says often times children have no business taking the drug.

“Most everyone shouldn’t get the Tamiflu. Again because it is not that good of drug. Particularly with children, it can make them have stomach pain, vomiting and diarrhea, which then can make them feel worse than what they started out with,” said Dr. Romig.

“I know people don’t want to hear this but is it one of those things that you sit and wait it out?” we asked the doctor

“Yes, that is exactly what it is,” said Dr. Romig.

One thing you shouldn’t sit out on doing is getting the flu shot.

“If there is something we can do to prevent a potentially lethal illness, then we need to do that. I mean it is one shot versus potentially your child dying,” said Romig.

Doctors advise if anyone feels dehydrated or can’t keep down liquids to get medical care as soon as possible.

