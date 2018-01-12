Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: January 1 to January 6, 2018

The following Tampa Bay restaurants received the most violations during inspections conducted from January 1 to January 6, 2018.
Vizcaya at 10905 N. Dale Mabry Hwy. in Tampa, 23 violations
- Nonexempt fish was offered raw or undercooked and has not undergone proper parasite destruction.
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: shrimp 46°F, fish 47°F, raw bacon 47°F, cut tomatoes 47°F, ham 46°F, rice 46°F, shredded cheese 44°F and scallops 46°F.
- Raw chicken was stored over ready-to-eat washed mushrooms.
Safety Harbor Resort & Kitchen at 105 N. Bayshore Dr. in Safety Harbor, 27 violations
- Displayed food was not properly protected from contamination at the breakfast bar.
- The wall was soiled with an accumulation of black debris in the dishwashing area.
- The floor was covered with standing water in the dish room.
Chulas Mexican Grill at 11061 Spring Hill Dr. in Spring Hill, 22 violations
- Raw animal food was stored over ready-to-eat food. This included: shell eggs over cheese and potatoes, raw beef over refried beans and sauce.
- Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found. Approximately 7 under the glass door cooler in the wait station area.
- A Stop Sale was issued on potentially hazardous food due to temperature abuse.
China 1 at 12850 US Hwy. 301 in Dade City, 22 violations
- There was an objectionable odor in a drain of the hand wash sink near the walk-in cooler.
- Potentially hazardous food identified and the time when it was removed from temperature control could not be determined. This included: noodles, rice, egg rolls, cabbage, chicken and dumplings.
- Raw animal food was stored over or with ready-to-eat food in the reach-in freezer. This included: raw chicken over ready to eat vegetables and raw chicken over ready to eat wontons.
King’s Wok at 36516 SR 54 W in Zephyrhills, 27 violations
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: egg rolls 48°F, dumplings 46°F, ribs 47°F, chicken 48°F, garlic oil 58°F and rice 58°F.
- Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food was prepared on site and held more than 24 hours without properly being date marked. This included: cooked chicken, egg rolls, noodles and ribs.
- Single-use containers were reused for the storage of food. Cardboard box lids were used for cooling chicken dumplings.
Vies at Shipwatch at 11900 Shipwatch Dr. in Largo, 27 violations
- An employee failed to wash their hands before changing gloves and working with food.
- Rodent activity was present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. 27 hard droppings were found in the hot water tank room, 5 droppings in the hand sink, 9 hard droppings on top of the water heater and 5 droppings on the hot water tank.
- Clam/mussel/oyster tags were not marked with the last date served.
Hao Wah Chinese Restaurant at 1713 S. Dale Mabry Hwy. in Tampa, 30 violations
- Dead roaches were found on the premises.
- Fly sticky tape was hanging over food preparation area and food-contact equipment in the dry storage area.
- The interior of the microwave was soiled with encrusted food debris.
Lucky Dill Deli at 277 Central Ave. in St. Petersburg, 34 violations
- Nonexempt fish was offered raw or undercooked and has not undergone proper parasite destruction.
- Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food was marked with dates that exceed 7 days after opening and preparation. This included: corn beef, Pastrami and French toast batter with liquid eggs.
- Rodent activity was present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. This included: 41 hard droppings under the soda boxes in the dry storage area, 44 hard droppings in the air handler room, 50 hard droppings by the table storage, 14 hard droppings on the floor under the dry ingredient storage rack and 8 droppings under the equipment storage racks.