Pop band DNCE cancels Strawberry Festival concert

By Published:
The pop band DNCE Photo credit: Florida Strawberry Festival

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The pop band DNCE has canceled its performance at the 2018 Florida Strawberry Festival.

The group was scheduled to perform on opening night of the 11-day event, helping to introduce festival visitors to the newly constructed grandstand seating.

“We are disappointed that DNCE had to cancel their show due to a scheduling conflict,” said Florida Strawberry Festival President Paul Davis. “We are working diligently to secure a replacement who our loyal fans will be excited about.”

Tickets already purchased to DNCE’s show can be used for the replacement artist’s show or can be refunded in full before 7:30 p.m. on March 1, said Davis.

Refund requests and questions about the show should be directed to the festival’s Amscot Main Ticket Office located at 2209 W. Oak Avenue in Plant City.

The ticket office can also be reached at (813) 719-6680 or through email at customerserv@flstrawberryfestival.

“With the hectic schedules these artists have, this can unfortunately happen,” said Davis. “But we’re committed to providing terrific entertainment for our guests and will exhaust every effort to book a great entertainer for opening night.”

The 83rd Annual Florida Strawberry Festival will take place March 1-11.

Beginning in January, specials, discounts and free entertainment will be announced at http://www.flstrawberryfestival.com.

RELATED: Florida Strawberry Festival concert lineup, The Band Perry cancels

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s