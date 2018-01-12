Pop band DNCE cancels Strawberry Festival concert

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The pop band DNCE has canceled its performance at the 2018 Florida Strawberry Festival.

The group was scheduled to perform on opening night of the 11-day event, helping to introduce festival visitors to the newly constructed grandstand seating.

“We are disappointed that DNCE had to cancel their show due to a scheduling conflict,” said Florida Strawberry Festival President Paul Davis. “We are working diligently to secure a replacement who our loyal fans will be excited about.”

Tickets already purchased to DNCE’s show can be used for the replacement artist’s show or can be refunded in full before 7:30 p.m. on March 1, said Davis.

Refund requests and questions about the show should be directed to the festival’s Amscot Main Ticket Office located at 2209 W. Oak Avenue in Plant City.

The ticket office can also be reached at (813) 719-6680 or through email at customerserv@flstrawberryfestival.

“With the hectic schedules these artists have, this can unfortunately happen,” said Davis. “But we’re committed to providing terrific entertainment for our guests and will exhaust every effort to book a great entertainer for opening night.”

The 83rd Annual Florida Strawberry Festival will take place March 1-11.

Beginning in January, specials, discounts and free entertainment will be announced at http://www.flstrawberryfestival.com.

