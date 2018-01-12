Pasco man charged with murder in brutal 2015 death of girlfriend

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Wesley Chapel man has been charged with murder in the 2015 death of his girlfriend.

A grand jury indicted 34-year-old Patrick Whyte on one count of first-degree murder Thursday.

White is accused of killing his live-in girlfriend Kristen Moon in the evening of June 27, 2015.

Pasco Fire Rescue and Pasco deputies were called to White’s residence and found Moon lying on the ground unresponsive, bloody and heavily injured. Earlier that evening, witnesses saw Whyte grab Moon in a violent manner before pulling her into his vehicle. They also claimed they saw and heard him beating her as they were driving away.

According to a medical examiner’s report, Moon suffered multiple injuries including vertebrae fractures, skull fractures, rib fractures and multiple hemorrhages on or inside her head.

On January 11, Whyte was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. He’s being held without bond.

