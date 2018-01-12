Pasco, Hernando counties to open cold weather shelters Saturday night

(WFLA) – Pasco and Hernando counties are opening cold weather shelters on Saturday for anyone needing a warm place to spend the night.

The following shelters will open at 6 p.m. Saturday and will close at 7 a.m. Sunday:

In West Pasco:

Families: Call The United Way at 2-1-1

Individuals: Joining Hands Mission, 3333 U.S. Hwy 19 N, Suite 1, Holiday, 727-215-8084

In East Pasco:

Restored Hope: Call 352-437-4815 before 6:00 p.m. Saturday. (Limited service)

Samaritan Project of Zephyrhills: Call 813-810-8670 before 9:00 p.m. Saturday. (Limited service, no pets)

The following shelters will be open in Hernando County:

Men’s shelter: 1090 Mondon Hill Road, Brooksville, FL 34605, 352-799-2912 ext.103

Women’s shelter: 1163 Howell Avenue, Brooksville, FL 34601, 352-799-2912 ext.109