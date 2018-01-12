Newest Boston museum staff member trained to sniff out pests

BOSTON (WFLA/WBTS) – A Boston museum has gone to the dogs!

The museum introduced its newest staff member, a 12-week-old Weimaraner puppy named Riley.

Riley will be trained to sniff out insects and pests that could damage priceless works of art.

Museum staff says the pup is perfect for the job.

“They have an amazing sense of smell. He’s got a longer nose and longer ears that helps channel that smell into his nose and it just really works for them,” said Nicki Luongo, Director of Protective Services.

Officials with the museum say that pests are on ongoing concern and there are already existing protocols in place to handle infestations.

Riley will add another layer and help sniff out little pests humans can’t see.