WATCH: Monster Jam to bring thrills, spills to Raymond James Stadium Saturday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — This weekend, Monster Jam 2018 returns to Raymond James Stadium and Max-D is on a mission to win a 12th national title.

But before the dirt and the 10,000-ton monster trucks start to fly through the air, drivers that include El Toro, Grave Digger and Max-D met with the media to talk about strategy.

It’s been two years since Max–D has been to the Tampa Bay area and he promises to “rock it until the wheels fall off.”

If you miss this weekend‘s high flying show, don’t worry because they will be back for round two on Feb. 3.

Get Monster Jam ticket info here

