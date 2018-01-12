Manhunt ends with arrest for murder of 16-year-old Bushnell girl

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Sumter County detectives have apprehended a man accused of murdering a Bushnell teen, bringing a two-month-long manhunt to a close.

According to an arrest report, 35-year-old Larry Darnell Peavy was found outside of a Sumter County Walmart Friday, hiding inside a car that belongs to his child’s mother Melissa Sturgill.

Peavy is suspected of murdering 16-year-old Aleaya Jackson who was found dead during a well-being check. He’s also accused of drugging, raping and beating another teen.

After the murder, detectives say Peavy remained in hiding in South Florida until Thursday.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that he may be returning to the area with assistance. Detectives set up surveillance and saw Sturgill near her home. They followed her to Walmart and observed Peavy hiding inside her car.

Peavy was arrested for Kidnap-False Imprisonment, Sex Assault -with a weapon or force, Kidnap-commit or facilitate the commission of a felony, Homicide-Murder in the first degree premeditated.

Sturgill was arrested by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and charged with Accessory after the fact to First-Degree Murder, for her assistance in helping Peavy avoid capture.

No further details are immediately available.

