Manhunt ends with arrest for murder of 16-year-old Bushnell girl

By Published: Updated:
Larry Darnell Peavy is suspected of murdering a 16-year-old girl.

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Sumter County detectives have apprehended a man accused of murdering a Bushnell teen, bringing a two-month-long manhunt to a close.

According to an arrest report, 35-year-old Larry Darnell Peavy was found outside of a Sumter County Walmart Friday, hiding inside a car that belongs to his child’s mother Melissa Sturgill.

Peavy is suspected of murdering 16-year-old Aleaya Jackson who was found dead during a well-being check. He’s also accused of drugging, raping and beating another teen.

After the murder, detectives say Peavy remained in hiding in South Florida until Thursday.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that he may be returning to the area with assistance. Detectives set up surveillance and saw Sturgill near her home. They followed her to Walmart and observed Peavy hiding inside her car.

Peavy was arrested for Kidnap-False Imprisonment, Sex Assault -with a weapon or force, Kidnap-commit or facilitate the commission of a felony, Homicide-Murder in the first degree premeditated.

Sturgill was arrested by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and charged with Accessory after the fact to First-Degree Murder, for her assistance in helping Peavy avoid capture.

No further details are immediately available.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s