Hero US Navy pilot to be laid to rest in Sarasota

News Channel 8 Sarasota Bureau Reporter John Rogers By Published:
U.S. Navy handout

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Navy Lt. Steven Combs, 28, a pilot who was hailed a hero for saving eight lives at sea, will be buried at Sarasota National Cemetery on Friday.

Combs was one of three men killed when the aircraft he was piloting crashed into the Phillippine Sea.

According to the Stars and Stripes, the plane was headed toward the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan when it started experiencing engine failure.  Combs was forced to make an emergency landing, and thanks to his heroic actions, eight of eleven servicemen on the plane were saved.

Sadly, the bodies of Lt. Combs, Seaman Matthew Chialastri, and Seaman Apprentice Bryan Grosso were not recovered during a three-day search.

“Lt. Combs’ co-pilot was effusive in his praise. He said, ‘He flew the hell out of that plane,’” Navy Cmdr. Ronald Flanders, a spokesman for Naval Air Forces, told Stars and Stripes. “It was heroic. A remarkable piece of flying that was instrumental in saving eight lives.”

“We are just so so proud of him. Even though he couldn’t come home, he made it so eight others could. That’s really the only way we are getting through this,” Lt. Comb’s sister- Elizabeth Combs told News Channel 8.

Combs will be laid to rest at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

News Channel 8 will have a full report on the service tonight at 6 p.m. 

